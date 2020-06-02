Man dies from shooting, APD investigating homicide

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — An adult male died from a gunshot wound on East 16th Avenue and North Akron Street on Monday afternoon, according to the Aurora Police Department.

APD responded to the shooting at approximately 12:20 p.m. where they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

APD does not have anyone in custody. Investigators from the Major Crimes/Homicide Unit are working to determine what led to the shooting and death of the victim.

Anyone with information, call Agent Sutherland at 303.739.6406 or anonymous by contacting Denver Metro Crime Stoppersat 720.913.STOP (7867) and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.