DENVER (KDVR) — According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, an adult male died from an apparent gunshot wound on the 8100 block of Brighton Road.

Detectives and Lab are clearing a homicide scene in the 8100 block of Brighton Rd. 1 adult male with an apparent GSW. No one in custody, but detectives are working on leads. Call came in at 2:08AM. More info when available. — Adams Sheriff's Page (@AdamsCoSheriff) May 31, 2020

The incident is being investigated as a homicide and currently do not have anyone in custody. Updates will be reported as they are received.