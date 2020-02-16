Man dies after NHL Stadium Series hockey game at Falcon Stadium

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A civilian man died Saturday night after the NHL Stadium Series game at Falcon Stadium, according to a U.S. Air Force Academy press release.

The man’s identity remains withheld pending family notification. It’s unclear what circumstances led to his death.

“No further details are known at this time. Additional information will be released as it becomes available,” the release stated.

Local law enforcement agencies are assisting the Air Force Office of Special Investigations as they look into the man’s death, the release stated.