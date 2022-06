FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — A man has died after a boat flipped in the Arkansas River at the Royal Gorge on Monday.

At a press conference regarding a separate death on Monday, that of a young swimmer at Lake Pueblo, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) Public Information Officer Bill Vogrin said a private boat flipped at the Royal Gorge and a man was unable to escape the wreck. That man was pronounced dead after CPR was performed.

The Fremont County Coroner will determine the man’s identity.