Man dies after being struck by vehicle on shoulder of Highway 52 in Fort Lupton

FORT LUPTON, Colo. (KDVR) — A man was struck and killed by another car while outside of his vehicle on the shoulder of the 10200 block of Highway 52 on Tuesday, May 19, according to the Fort Lupton Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the site at 7:35 p.m. where they found a male victim in a ditch in front of his dark colored Honda CRV, FLPD said. Initial investigation determined the man was outside his vehicle when another vehicle struck him. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The suspect vehicle did not stop but officers identified the possible make and color of the car by items left at the scene. FLPD updated the case on Wednesday that they have located the vehicle in a residential neighborhood and are investigating leads into the suspect.

The identification of the victim has not been released.