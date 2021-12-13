Man confesses to killing wife in Castlewood Library

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (KDVR) — Greenwood Village Police officers arrested a man after he confessed to killing his wife in the restroom of the Castlewood Library.

Jesus Gonzalez-Fierro, 36, evaded arrest by escaping to Mexico and is now facing charges of murder in the first degree, domestic violence and evading an outstanding warrant for sexual assault on a child in Denver.

He had been married to the victim, Jessica Rodriguez-Cazares, 32, for 14 years. During that time, they had four children together.

According to the warrantless arrest form released by Arapahoe County law enforcement, Gonzales-Fierro fled to Mexico around nine months ago after being accused of sexually assaulting an unnamed victim.

Following several conversations about their relationship, he returned to Colorado from Mexico nine days ago on Dec. 4.

According to statements made by Gonzales-Fierro, he was under the impression that their relationship was on the mend, going as far as to even say that the two had been intimate upon his return from Mexico.

The situation changed drastically on Dec. 8 when the suspect discovered Rodriguez-Cazares with another man, according to the affidavit.

A day later, during the late hours of Dec. 9, Rodriguez-Cazares told her husband that she had been seeing another man during the nine months that he was hiding abroad. But her relatives had already told him earlier in the day.

Around midnight on Dec. 10, Gonzales-Fierro was dropped off by his wife at a 7-Eleven store near the residence of Rodriguez-Cazares’s sister.

The suspect claimed to have decided he would take his wife’s life in the Castlewood Library bathroom, where he knew there were no cameras, according to the affidavit. Gonzales-Fierro had been assisting his wife with her job cleaning the library since returning from Mexico.

A brief time later, Rodriguez-Cazares picked him up and they returned to her sister’s home, where Gonzales-Fierro proceeded to sleep in the car.

The couple went to the library, located at 6739 South Uinta St., around 5:15 a.m. on the morning of Dec. 10.

Gonzales-Fierro waited for Rodriguez-Cazares to begin cleaning a stall in the bathroom, when he allegedly strangled her until she no longer moved, according to arrest paperwork.

Gonzales-Fierro confirmed that she was no longer breathing before going to the Greenwood Village police station and turning himself in.

He is currently being held at Arapahoe County Detention Facility.