Man charged with murder in deadly Brighton machete attack

The scene of an attack involving a machete in Brighton on Aug. 11, 2020

BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) — Lonny Lynn McNair, 48, the suspect in a deadly machete attack in Brighton earlier this month, was advised of several charges in Adams County District Court on Tuesday.

McNair is charged with 24 counts:

First-degree murder after deliberation

First-degree felony murder

Three counts of attempted first-degree murder

First-degree assault against an at-risk person

Two counts of first-degree assault

Two counts of first-degree burglary

Second-degree assault

Vehicular eluding

12 counts of crime of violence (sentencing enhancers)

Brighton police say 51-year-old Bonnie Skinner of Brighton was killed in the attack; her husband, Vincent Skinner, two daughters, Paige and Abigayle Skinner, and Daniel Smeal, a family friend who lived at the residence, were injured in the incident and hospitalized.

According to the affidavit released Friday morning, the incident started around 9:50 p.m. on Aug. 11 when a female called 911 to report that Lonny McNair, who was later identified as the suspect in the attack, was visiting from out of town and hitting people in the home with a machete.

McNair’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for November 6 at 1:30 p.m.