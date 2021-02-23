Man arrested on multiple sexual assault charges in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — A man who was arrested on multiple sexual assault charges in Colorado Springs over the past month may have victimized additional people, according to Colorado Springs police.

Police said Randy “Cam” Reams, 33, has been arrested twice in the past month. He is charged with multiple counts of sexual assault, sexual assault on a child, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and unlawful distribution of a controlled substance. The crimes happened over the past year, according to court records.

Police said Reams met some of his victims by selling his clothing brand and communicating with them via Snapchat.

Police said they have identified numerous victims, and are looking for information on any potential crimes that have not been reported.

Anyone who was a victim of Reams, or has any information about this case, is asked to call police at 719-444-7000 and reference case number 20512733.