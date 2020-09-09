Man arrested on first-degree murder in Arvada after police find body in Clear Creek County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Tyler Condit was arrested on first-degree murder charges following an investigation into the disappearance of Joseph Elsey, according to Arvada police.

On Aug. 29, officers went to an apartment located at 6426 Simms St. where they found evidence of a violent scene, Arvada Police Department reported. Friends of Elsey reported that they had not seen him since Aug. 24.

During the investigation, a green Toyota 4 Runner was recovered. Police say it was possibly used in the crime, at which point, 31-year-old Condit was arrested on first-degree murder and several other charges.

On Sept. 6, police found Joseph Elsey’s body in Silver Plume on Silver Valley Road. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office will conduct the autopsy to determine cause of death. The investigation is on-going and documents will be turned over to the District Attorney’s office next week.