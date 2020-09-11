Man arrested in homicide of woman found on side of Highway 42 in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — James Maurice Walker, 47, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder of Dedrea L. Duncan on Thursday.
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office received calls on the morning of July 31 reporting a person laying on the side of the road in the area of Highway 24 between Cave of the Winds and Cascade. When deputies arrived at the location, they found the 22-year-old Duncan deceased.
EPCSO is asking anyone with any information regarding this case to call the Investigations Tip Line at 719-520-6666.