Man arrested for solicitation of child prostitution in Rocky Ford

ROCKY FORD, Colo. (KDVR) — Twenty-six-year-old Randy Espinoza was arrested on charges of soliciting for child prostitution and attempted sexual exploitation of a child by the Colorado Springs Police Department’s Metro Vice Unit on May 13.

The CSPD MVU began investigating the suspect in April by setting up an online profile of who he thought he was soliciting sexual intercourse and sexually explicit photographs from a 16-year-old female. In actuality, it was an undercover CSPD officer.

Investigators determined his location in Rocky Ford and planned a meeting with him and the 16-year-old girl profile. When he arrived and met with police, he fled from officers on foot and fell into a canal. He was taken into custody without further incident.

Espinoza was arrested for the felony offenses and assistance was provided by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Rocky Ford Police Department (RFPD).

MVU detectives believe Espinoza solicited sexually explicit photographs from several females under the age of 18. Detectives wish to identify these females and ask that any person with information on Espinoza, or this investigation, contact the Metro Vice Unit at #719-444-7512. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may contact Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers at #719-634-STOP.