FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) – An Aurora man is facing 25 charges relating to a multi-day, Fort Collins crime spree that happened in December 2020.

According to law enforcement, 42-year-old Pedro Ortiz was arrested this month on several felony charges, including aggravated motor vehicle theft, criminal mischief and burglary, among others.

Police say Ortiz spent four days in Fort Collins stealing cars, breaking into vehicles, burglarizing properties and committing other crimes.

All together, Ortiz faces the following charges:

Two counts of first-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft ($20,000-$100,000), a class 4 felony

Three counts of first-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft (Less than $20,000), a class 5 felony

Second-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft (Less than $20,000), a class 6 felony

Two counts of second-degree burglary, a class 4 felony

Vehicular eluding, a class 5 felony

Two counts of theft ($5,000-$20,000), a class 5 felony

Two counts of theft ($2,000-$5,000), a class 6 felony

Theft ($300-$750), a class 2 misdemeanor

Six counts of first-degree criminal trespass, a class 5 felony

Attempted first-degree criminal trespass, a class 6 felony

Two counts of criminal mischief ($300-$750), a class 2 misdemeanor

Two counts of criminal mischief (less than $300), a class 3 misdemeanor

Anyone with information about this suspect or crime series may contact Detective David Lindsay at 970-416-2017.