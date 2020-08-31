Man allegedly shoots off-leash dog on trail in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A man allegedly shot the leg of a dog that was off leash on the Windsor Lake trail on Thursday, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

LCSO received a call from the Kelly Murray, the owner of the dog at 1:06 p.m.. She told dispatchers she was hiking with her dog off leash, when she encountered a man on the trail.

LCSO reports she said he threatened to shoot the dog if she did not put it on a leash. The report from LCSO said the man reportedly fired his gun, hitting the dog in the leg.

She says she did not get a good look at the man who fired the shot.

“My main concern was getting back to the jeep as fast as I could. I was truly scared for my life,” Murray said.

Murray says her dog, Pepe will make a full recovery. She fears the man she encountered could be a danger to other dogs and people on the trail.

“It just seemed like this man’s intention was to kill something. That’s the scary part,” said Murray.

The trail she was hiking is located in the Mount Massive Wilderness area which requires all dogs to be on a leash. Murray says she hikes with Pepe off-leash almost daily. She feels the actions of the man who fired the shot go beyond a normal reaction to breaking such a rule.

“Obviously, this person has some kind of problem. I hope he can get the help that he needs because it’s scary and I just don’t want things to escalate,” Murray said.

LCSO and the U.S. Forest Service are investigating the incident.