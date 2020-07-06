Man admits to setting multiple fires after arrest in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The Boulder Police Department arrested 53-year-old Troy Lee Schneider for investigation of first- and second-degree arson and second-degree burglary on July 3.

According to BPD, officers and Boulder Fire and Rescue responded to four fires on Friday. The locations and types were random and spread out: a dumpster fire on 15th and Pearl Street, a mechanical room blaze around 800 Pearl Street, a shed fire on the 1300 block of Arapahoe Avenue, and more dumpster fires on the 1000 block of Lawny Lane.

In addition to the fires, BPD responded to an attempted burglary on the 300 block of Arapahoe Avenue. Camera surveillance from the home coincided with surveillance footage from one of the fires to tie the incidents to a description of the same suspect.

The clothing the man in the video was wearing as well as specific tattoo features matched those of Schneider which led to the BPD arrest.

Officers say Schneider made incriminating statements when they took him into custody. He confessed to the day’s fires and burglary when they interviewed him. He also confessed to another fire set on June 28 on the 900 block of Walnut Street.

BPD asks anyone with additional information about any of these cases to contact Detective Steve Faber (FaberS@BoulderColorado.gov) or Detective Cary Lutz (LutzC@BoulderColorado.gov) at 303-441-3333.