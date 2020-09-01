Man accused of fatal stabbing at hotel in Lakewood found guilty

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A jury in Jefferson County found 37-year-old Jesus Osvaldo Bernal guilty on Monday of second-degree murder in a fatal stabbing that occurred in May 2019.

According to the DA’s office, Bernal met 43-year-old Brigido Badua five days before the incident when the two were released at the same time from Adams County jail.

Badua and his wife were staying at the Trails End Motel at 9025 W. Colfax Avenue when Bernal went to their room on May 30, 2019. After a short conversation, Bernal stabbed Badua in the heart with a large hunting knife, according to the DA’s office.

Bernal has been convicted of six previous felonies and will face judgment on habitual criminal charges that have been filed when he faces the judge for sentencing on Nov. 3. If convicted on the habitual charges, he faces up to 96 years in prison.