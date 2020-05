ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — Adams County Sheriff’s Office deputies have a male suspect in custody after responding to a shooting on the 5400 block of Sheridan Boulevard on Saturday evening.

ACSO is investigating a possible family disturbance after finding a man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The victim was taken to a local hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation and updates will be posted as received.