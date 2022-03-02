A local non-profit organization, Invest in Kids is getting ready to kick off it’s 23rd annual fundraiser all benefiting Colorado kids.

The 2022 Invest in Kids Jane-A-Thon is the longest running, true-to-Colorado ski and snowboard fundraising event, will be held on March 4-5 at Mary Jane.

Lisa Hill says this fundraiser is raise fund to help improve the health and well-being of over 14,000 vulnerable young children and parents in Colorado.

Invest in Kids has served more than 145,000 children and families to ensure that every Colorado child has a strong start in life.

To support the Jane-A-Thon, visit jat22.causevox.com.