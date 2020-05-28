Make your Summer Plans at YMCA of the Rockies

The YMCA of the Rockies (Estes Park Center and Snow Mountain Ranch in Granby) began to slowly reopen with lodge rooms, cabins and yurts (at Snow Mountain Ranch).
- The popular family vacation destination has reorganized and reprioritized how they operate their facilities, services, and programs to provide a safe, affordable getaway for guests this summer.
- Curbside check-ins are provided for guest arrivals and self-check-outs will be conducted via email.
- Although the dining halls and restaurants will be closed to seating and in-person dining, a variety of options will be available to guests such as grocery delivery to cabins, take out family pick-up meal options, and to go items from on-site dining facilities and local restaurants.
- All activities will be operated in a safe and healthy manner in alignment with public health ordinances from county and state officials. For more information about YMCA of the Rockies’ practices and procedures, please visit https://blog.ymcarockies.org/covid-19-preparations/.
- Popular activities currently open to guests include:
- Miniature golf and disc golf
- Tennis
- Outdoor volleyball
- Hiking and biking trails
- Horseback riding
- Fly fishing
- Dog park
- Roller skating
- New to-go kits from the craft center
- Estes Park Center also launched a new activity – Axe Throwing – where families can learn how to throw a two-pound hatchet at a target and get it to stick, while enjoying the beauty of the outdoors in the cool shade of towering Ponderosa Pines.
- Also new at Estes Park Center, YMCA of the Rockies will be offering Camp My Way, a small group day camp experience for overnight guests from June 1 – August 14.
- The Day Camp is still in progress at Snow Mountain Ranch.
- To support healthcare professionals and first responders, YMCA of the Rockies is offering a new Rest + Renew package featuring 50% discount on current lodging fees for healthcare workers and emergency first responders up to four nights and valid June 1 – November 30, 2020.