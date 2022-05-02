Denise Snyder with Mariel Boutique has been outfitting women of Colorado for many decades including some prize winning Kentucky Derby hats.

Derby’s fashion element goes back to early Derby celebrations and is drawn upon British and French racing traditions at the Longchamp Racecourse in Paris and Epsom Downs in Surrey, England. It’s been said that the bigger the hat, the bigger the luck and that is where the big brims came into play and it’s just stuck.

There are no specific guidelines to wearing a hat the Kentucky derby, but’s it’s an unspoken rule that spectators should be wearing one.

It’s not too late to pick out one of the amazing hats at Mariel Boutique in Cherry Creek North.