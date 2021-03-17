Multi-vehicle crash backs up I-25 in Thornton

THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) — UPDATE 6:30 P.M.: Thornton Police say I-25 is back open.

UDPATE: The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is reporting that the express lane and left lane are now open. The right lanes of I-25 in the crash area are still closed, and traffic is slow from 136th Avenue.

ORIGINAL: A three-car crash has backed up traffic on I-25 right as the evening commute gets underway in the Denver metro.

Traffic is backed up past 104th Ave. Continue to find alternative routes. pic.twitter.com/7Jag3vSg3f — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) March 17, 2021

The crash happened right at I-25 SB and Thornton Parkway, underneath the overpass.

Thornton Police say there are unknown injuries at this time, and traffic was backed up past 104th avenue. The highway will be shut down for at least one more hour, Thornton Police tweeted at 5:25 p.m.

