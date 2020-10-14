Mail stolen from condo complex in Capitol Hill; Denver police investigating

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department confirms it is investigating the break-in of dozens of mailboxes at a condominium complex near East 10th Avenue and Lafayette Street in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.

The break-ins were first reported Tuesday at noon.

With the General Election less than a month away, there is no word of how many (if any) mail-in ballots were stolen.

“I would be sick to my stomach,” says resident Carlie McGuire, “if I were expecting something important.”

McGuire says the condominium homeowners association also sent a letter to residents, alerting them about the crime.

“It’s just not a great feeling to know someone who doesn’t belong in this space was here, looking through stuff that doesn’t belong to them,” she added.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Denver police at: 720-913-2000.

If you believe your mail-in ballot was stolen or lost, you can call 720-913-VOTE.

More information about mail-in ballots can be found on the Colorado secretary of state’s website.