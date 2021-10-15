Machete-wielding robbers leave shoppers shaken at Castle Rock hardware store

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — Two armed robbers are on the run after allegedly threatening shoppers and employees at a Castle Rock hardware store.

Police say the two people were armed with an axe and a machete.

No one was injured, but the suspects did steal more than $2,000 of tools.

These are believed to be the same people who had recently robbed a hardware store in Greenwood Village.

A truck the suspects were seen leaving the Castle Rock robbery in has been recovered. Police say it had previously been reported stolen out of a different community.

Anyone who witnessed either robbery or recognizes the suspects is asked to contact Castle Rock Police Det. Shawn deLumeau at sdelumeau@crgov.com or at 720-733-6085. Please, no tips here.