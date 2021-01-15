Macaulay Culkin ‘sold’ on digitally removing President Trump from Home Alone 2

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Actor and “Home Alone” star, Macaulay Culkin, has responded to social media output that President Donald Trump should be digitally removed from “Home Alone 2.”
Culkin responded to a tweet that simply said, “sold.”
Someone on Twitter made a video edit of Trump removed from “Home Alone 2” and Culkin responded with, “bravo.”
Trump appears briefly in “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” when Culkin asks him for directions to the lobby of the Plaza hotel.
A petition on change.org to replace Trump with President-elect Joe Biden had accrued more than 250 signatures.