Lyft driver receives $5,000 toll bill

PARKER, Colo. (KDVR) — Parker Lyft driver Michelle Reed spends hours on the highway.

“Like many other people along with experiencing the coronavirus right now I’m barely keeping a roof over my head,” Reed said. She says she’s quite aware of the cost of tolls on E-470 but she balked at a bill for more than $5,000 without warning.

“All the sudden I get a $5,000 bill like no payment (notice), no ‘hey we’re going to have a hearing we need you to show up’.”

Reed tells the FOX31 Problem Solvers, not paying the charges means she won’t be able to renew her registration.

Reed provided FOX31 with documents showing she received a toll notice at the correct address in 2018 but nothing since.

The Problem Solvers contacted the E-470 Public Highway Authority. The staff quickly looked into the charges and got back to us, explaining “due to a glitch between the DMV and E-470 in late 2018, customer apartment numbers were not being passed to E-470 from the DMV. This is a case where the apartment number was missing and the bill went undelivered for a period of time.”

They say the issue has been resolved with the DMV.

The E-470 Authority confirmed with the Problem Solvers that they’ve waived all of Reed’s fees and fines. She can renew and make the remainder of payments for legitimate charges through an arrangement.

Drivers who use E-470 should set up an ExpressToll account in order to closely monitor charges and any errors in personal information.

Reed tells the Problem Solvers, “I appreciate you taking the time to come out and speak with me.”