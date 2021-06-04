Lucas Oil Pro Motocross makes a comeback to Colorado

The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, the world’s most prestigious off-road motorcycle racing series, will make its annual visit to Lakewood’s Thunder Valley Motocross Park, signifying the first major motorsports event in Colorado this year.

Following a year of limited attendance at events all over the country, the Toyota Thunder Valley National will also feature the welcome return of full spectator capacity at the mountainside venue on Saturday, June 5.

Colorado native Eli Tomac is a multi-time champion and also the defending winner at Thunder Valley; he’ll be a heavy favorite in front of the home crowd.

Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship – Toyota Thunder Valley NationalThunder Valley Motocross Park – Lakewood, COOn-track activity begins at 8AM / Opening Ceremonies at 12:30PM / Racing begins at 1PMTickets start at $55 for adults and $25 for kids