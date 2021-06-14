Lowry residents report multiple child luring incidents

DENVER (KDVR) — Residents in one Denver area wonder if a man in a white car is the same one suspected in a series of alleged cases of child luring.

A handful of Lowry Residents have posted to neighborhood app NextDoor about a man in a white car approaching children.

The latest alleged incident took place over the weekend at East First Avenue and Monaco Parkway.

Surveillance video shows a young teen quickly walking down an alley followed shortly by a white car. The girl’s mother says the man in the car approached her daughter.

Another woman in the neighborhood said a similar incident happened to her 10-year-old daughter near their home in late April.

“It just doesn’t seem like ‘coincidence’ to me,” she said. “I think it’s the same person.”

“I’m really wanting to warn other parents,” she said.

Denver Police confirm they are aware of the latest alleged incident from over the weekend but have no suspect description, and no arrests have been made.