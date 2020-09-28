Low 60s Monday with sunshine; Long dry stretch of weather into October

DENVER (KDVR) — It will be a dry, sunny Monday with light smoke concentrations. Cooler temps today behind Sunday’s cold front. Low 60s in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins.

The normal high right now in Denver is 73 degrees.

North wind will cut down the Front Range driving light smoke from north to south.

Air Quality stays in the “Moderate” category today. We expected much worse air quality and smoke, but the cooler air and higher humidities eased the wildfires and smoke. Thicker smoke could return tonight into Tuesday.

Dry in the mountains today with cooler highs in the 40s and 50s. Light smoke concentrations.

High pressure remains in control Tuesday-Sunday. At times small cold fronts may brush Denver and the Front Range, but I’m not expecting any major rainfall. Drought conditions continue.

Light to moderate smoke concentrations in a narrow corridor stretching north to south along I-25.