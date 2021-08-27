Loveland to launch independent investigation after cop shoots, kills dog

LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) — The City of Loveland said Friday it will launch an independent investigation after a police officer shot and killed a dog.

The news comes after a couple filed a civil lawsuit against the Loveland Police Department in the June 2019 shooting, which killed their 14-month-old dog.

“Body-worn camera footage captured that day is difficult to watch, and we deeply empathize with the family over the untimely loss of their dog,” Loveland City Manager Steve Adams said in a press release. “We have pledged to increase accountability and transparency for our community – including any opportunity to seek clarity into specific events. In accordance with police department policies and this pledge, the City intends to launch an additional independent investigation into the incident.”

The officers in the incident were responding to a trespassing call.

When they arrived on scene, two dogs get out of a truck and approach an officer, who immediately points his gun, according to body camera video of the incident. The officer fired two shots at one of the dogs, who died a few days later.

