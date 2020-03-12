Loveland PD searching for 2-year-old boy, mother with ‘no legal parental standing’

LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) — The Loveland Police Department is looking for a 2-year-old boy allegedly taken by his biological mother who does not have custody of him.

According to LPD, on Sunday, Jacob Liscum reported his son Leo Liscum had been taken by the boy’s mother without consent.

Jacob Liscum has full, court-granted parental control, police said.

Leo’s mother, Alexandra Gralewski, allegedly took him while he was under the supervision of a babysitter at a home in the 1600 block of East Eisenhower Boulevard in Loveland.

Gralewski has “no legal parental standing” in relation Leo, according to police.

“Detectives have reason to be concerned for the physical safety of the child, but wants the community to know that Gralewski is not a threat to the general public,” LPD said in a written statement.

LPD says there are no known vehicles associated with Gralewski.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Gerard Cortina at: 970-962-2061.

Police stated the following about why an AMBER Alert was not issued:

“At this time the department has not issued an AMBER alert. The criteria for AMBER alerts is set by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and requires an abducted child, not just a missing child, who is 17-years-old or younger and in immediate danger of serious bodily harm or death. Additionally, law enforcement must have enough descriptive information to believe a broadcast will help recover the child.”