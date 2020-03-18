Loveland city manager and council members choose to self-quarantine

LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) — Loveland City Manager Steve Adams and several members of the Loveland City Council are voluntarily observing self-quarantine through March 24. All persons attended a large national conference last week in Washington, D.C. and have since learned that two other Colorado attendees tested positive for COVID-19.

In order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the Loveland attendees chose to self-quarantine per the recommendation of public health officials. No one has shown symptoms and therefore have not been tested.

Numerous other Colorado attendees to the National League of Cities annual meeting are also observing self-quarantine.

Deputy City Manager Rod Wensing will act as city manager during Adams’ absence.