Loved ones of Jessica Barraza, Federal Blvd. shooting victim want justice

DENVER (KDVR) — Loved ones of 30-year-old Jessica Barraza want justice after she was killed by a stray bullet in the 600 block of Federal Boulevard last Sunday.

“She had so much going for her,” family friend Veronica Samaniego said. “We’ve all gone from shock to hurt to anger to let’s get justice for her.”

Samaniego tells us Barraza was with a group of friends picking up another friend at the NAPA parking lot on Federal Boulevard when a fight broke out nearby. Barraza was shot in the back.

“The shooting started, they took cover and she was hit,” Samaniego said.

She owned a home in Commerce City and worked at Children’s Hospital Colorado, according to loved ones.

“Unfortunately, she’s the one that had to pay for someone’s stupidity,” Barraza said. “[Justice] won’t bring her back.”

Six other people were shot, two killed, in a separate shooting on Federal Boulevard the same night Barraza was killed. Denver police have upped patrols in the area and are reducing traffic to help reduce crowd sizes and large gatherings.

No arrests have been made while police continue to investigate.

A statement from one of Barraza’s family members said:

“Jessica was a huge part of the foundation to her family’s house. Now that she’s gone that house will never be the same. They took a gem away from her family that is not replaceable with anything or anyone. She has been described by many as the protector, the mama bear, a guardrail… because it was like second nature to her to protect and take care of all of those whom she was surrounded by.”