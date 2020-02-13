Loved ones hold ceremony for slain mother Yasmin Dahabrah; manhunt continues for ex-husband

AURORA, Colo. — Police across the Denver metro area are on the hunt for James Arthur Naulls Jr. The 30-year-old is accused of beating and strangling his ex-wife a few months after she bailed him out of jail.

As the manhunt continues, loved ones mourning the death of Yasmin Dahabrah honored her Wednesday at a remembrance ceremony.

“She was very generous,” said friend Morgan Smith. “She cared a lot about her kids.”

Friends say the 33-year-old mother was a loving person. A quality that, in the end, put her in harm’s way. Dahabrah was strangled on Jan. 31 at her Westminster apartment complex by Naulls, her ex-husband, according to Westminster police. She died from her injuries a few days later.

“I believed as much as she believed that when someone loves you, they know when to stop,” said Dahabrah’s friend Oyzhana Williams.

Naulls was arrested on Nov. 14, 2019 for domestic violence. Court records allege Dahabrah gave Naulls more than $500 to pay a bondsman. Following that, he is suspected of slamming Dahabrah’s head to the ground. Just five days later, Dahabrah was back paying $5,000 to cover a bond relating to the attack in which she was the alleged victim, according to court records.

On Wednesday, the tragedy was not the focus. Instead, a group recalled fond memories of Dahabrah.

“We used to go eat every day,” Smith told FOX31. “Our nails done every day. Shopping. She was my everyday girl.”

Balloons with messages for heaven were released for Dahabrah at Utah Park in Aurora.

There is currently up to a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of Naulls. You can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers anonymously at 720-913-7867.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at: 1-800-799-7233.