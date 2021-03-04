Love This City, a new Pilsner from Denver Beer CO

Denver Beer Co and Denver artist Pat Milbery have teamed up to release Love This City, a new American Pilsner, that will be offered year round in both cans and draft.

Love This City features Milbery’s iconic street art on the cans and represents a shared love for the vibrancy and positivity of the city of Denver.

Milbery’s “Love This City” mural art, which has become a symbol of the Mile High City, can be found in almost every neighborhood throughout the city. His iconic hearts represent the many layers of love and the City of Denver’s loving energy for those who call it home. As he watched Denver grow and change over the years, Milbery was inspired to capture the magic of the city, its positive vibes, and the energy it creates for all its diverse inhabitants. Milbery’s “Love This City” hearts are a manifestation of the loving energy he has for Denver, and serve as a reminder to love and appreciate Denver as a unique and beautiful place.



Love This City is an American Pilsner characterized as crisp and refreshing with a light floral and fruity hop character. Love This City is available in grocery stores and liquor stores throughout Colorado and Wyoming, as well as on tap at select bars and restaurants in Colorado, and Denver Beer Co. taprooms.



Denver Beer Co and Pat Milbery will celebrate Love This City’s release on 303 Day (March 3) with Milbery painting a new mural at Denver Beer Co’s Platte Street location.