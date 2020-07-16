Lost Lake to reopen after aggressive bear is euthanized

NEDERLAND, Colo. (KDVR) Officials from the Roosevelt National Forest and Colorado Parks and Wildlife closed the Lost Lake area on July 8 due to safety concerns after receiving 16 reports from campers of an aggressive bear.

The bear was “ripping through unoccupied tents, retrieving food that was left unsecured and showing little to no fear of humans, even approaching within 20 feet of people,” according to CPW.

While searching for the bear on Saturday, July 11, wildlife officers found the boar (male bear), thought to be between 4 to 8-years old, in a camping area and euthanized it. CPW officers believe the nearly 200-pound bear had been involved in prior conflicts at the Lost Lake backcountry campground.

“We don’t normally manage conflict bears in the backcountry,” said area wildlife manager Jason Duetsch. “If backcountry campers want to prevent something like this from happening again, they should invest in a bear canister to secure their food and scented items so bears do not get rewarded and become conditioned to living off of human food sources. When they do, they become aggressive working to get what they can smell is there, and that is when public safety is at risk.”

Wildlife officers are advising campers to be vigilant and come prepared for camping in bear country. They’ll continue to monitor the area for bear activity. In the meantime, the Lost Lake area near Nederland is scheduled to reopen Monday, July 20.