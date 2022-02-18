Los Chingones taco series for a good cause

Inspired by Chef Troy Guard’s fundraising efforts for victims on the Marshall Fire. The first special taco was a huge success (more than 1,100 sold!); and now Los Chingones is excited to promote Chef Gio Diaz’s Taco Boricua benefitting Project Angel Heart this month.

This February, the Celebrity Chef Taco Series welcomes Chef Gio Diaz from Uptown & Humboldt. Growing up on the island of Puerto Rico, Diaz’s love for cooking with local ingredients started from a young age.

Chef Gio Diaz brings a taste of Puerto Rico to Denver with his taco, “Taco Boricua.” The Taco Boricua features fried cheese, ground beef, sweet plantains, microgreens, red pepper, and garlic crema ($6.75). Chef Diaz’s Taco Boricua will be available February 7-20.

$1 of every taco goes towards Chef Diaz’s charity of choice, Project Angel Heart, which prepares and delivers medically tailored meals to people living with severe illnesses in Colorado.