Los Chingones‘ Celebrity Chef Taco series continues this month, hosted by Chef Troy Guard, and featuring a fantastic taco by Chef Orlando Benavidez of Bits n’ Pieces con cerveza!

Chef Benavidez taco is the Beef Cheek Taco featuring Smoked Out BBQ beef cheeks, pickled red onions, avocado cream, tomatillo salsa, topped with chicharones and micro cilantro on a Hatch, NM Red Chile tortilla

Chef Benavidez’s charity of choice, No Kid Hungry, is the only national campaign committed to ending childhood hunger in the U.S.