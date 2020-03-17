Looking for work during the pandemic? These places are hiring

DENVER (KDVR) — As the coronavirus continues to spread, employment agencies are warning people it could become more difficult to find a job.

Given how bars and restaurants can’t provide in-house service to patrons in Colorado right now, many people working in the industry have already started looking for other work.

“With all the businesses impacted and what’s going on in the stock market, I would say it’s going to get more and more difficult [to find a job] as the time goes on,” said Rick Wagner, President & CEO of Employment Solutions.

Employment Solutions connects people who are unemployed with companies who are looking to hire. They have four locations in Colorado.

“Currently we have about 100 positions open right now,” Wagner said.

Most of those positions are in the manufacturing industry, which Wagner said really hasn’t been affected by the pandemic.

The 100 positions open right now pay between $15-$16 an hour.

Safeway is also looking to hire. It has job openings in every single one of its Colorado stores right now.

"I think this is a great opportunity for folks who may have been displaced by the restaurants shutting down. We can bridge that gap by offering temporary and permanent employment,” said Kris Staaf, Director of Public Affairs at Safeway.

King Soopers is also looking to beef up its workforce and Amazon wants to add 100,000 new employees to help with current demand.

Wagner said, if your employment is being affected by the coronavirus, it might be worth looking at opportunities in different industries than your own for the time being.

"I would recommend being flexible,” Wagner said. "Look at different opportunities that might not be your normal job duties you’ve been in, a different industry”.