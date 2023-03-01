Sponsored Segment by Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop of Parker

It’s time to take your lunch to another level with a sandwich shop that was built on deliciousness!

‘Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop’ was voted ‘The Best Sandwich in America,’ and for good reason. GDC’s Chris Tomer got to meet up with the owners, and learn more about why they pride themselves on serving up subs with freshly made ingredients!

‘Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop’ also as a great deal just for our viewers! If you mention “Great Day Colorado,” or this segment during February or March, and buy one sandwich, plus two drinks, you will get your second sandwich free.

To learn more, click here.