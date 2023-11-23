DENVER (KDVR) — A defensive lineman and member of the Broncos back-to-back Super Bowl championship team, Harald Hasselbach, died from cancer, the Broncos shared on Thursday.

Hasselbach was 56 years old and had been fighting cancer for six months.

According to a news release from the team citing his family, Hasselbach passed away pain-free in the comfort of his own home.

Hasselbach appeared in 131 games during his seven seasons with the Broncos from 1994-2000. The defensive lineman started 29 regular season games with the Broncos and also started in all three games during the Broncos charge for the Super XXXIII championship.

Hasselbach recorded 154 tackles, 17.5 sacks and four forced fumbles during his career in Colorado.

Before becoming an NFL player, Hasselbach was born in the Netherlands and attended high school in the Greater Vancouver area of British Columbia. He played collegiate football at the University of Washington and was also drafted by the Calgary Stampeders in the 1989 Canadian Football League draft.

Hasselbach is one of at least 10 players to win both the CFL Grey Cup and the NFL Super Bowl. Hasselbach spent four seasons with the Stampeders, the Broncos reported, and was a CFL All-Star.

According to the Broncos, Hasselbach leaves behind his wife, Aundrea; four children, Ashlee, Terran, Aven and Kian; and four grandchildren.