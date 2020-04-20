Long term care facilities getting testing help from state

DENVER (KDVR) — Three long term care facilities (LTCFs) along the front range are getting COVID-19 testing from the state of Colorado.

The Unified Command Center started testing at long term care facilities on Sunday April 19, citing that approximately 40% of Colorado’s COVID-19 related deaths are associated with LTCFs. The goal is earlier detection of the disease and limiting spread.

Three hundred tests will be provided to each facility to test residents and staff. The three LTCFs being tested:

Pikes Peak Center (El Paso County) – Sunday, April 19.

Elms Haven Center (Adams County) – Tuesday, April 21.

Broomfield Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Broomfield County) – Thursday April 23.

COVID-19 testing is supported by members of the Colorado National Guard, Colorado State Patrol and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.