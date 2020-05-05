Lone Tree woman concerned about drone flying near apartment complex

LONE TREE, Colo. (KDVR) — A Lone Tree woman says she is concerned after seeing a drone fly next to her apartment balcony.

The apartment building resident says the drone has come close “three to four times.”

She has cellphone video of one encounter.

The woman does not want to be identified and says she has no idea if the drone has taken video of her apartment unit.

“Who does it belong to? What are they doing? What’s the purpose?” she asked.

She has not contacted Lone Tree police.

Law enforcement in another jurisdiction says the best advice is to take a picture of the drone and submit it with an official complaint.