Lodo Rocks the Block to celebrate MLB All-Star Game

Denver Union Station and Dairy Block – are partnering to host LoDo Rocks the Block, a series of FREE concerts by top local musicians, a baseball-inspired market, family-friendly activations, ballpark-inspired food & drink specials and more on July 11th – 13th in celebration of the MLB All-Star Game coming to the Mile High City.
The FREE concert schedule for LoDo Rocks the Block includes:
- Sunday, July 11th
- Noon at Denver Union Station – Nacho Men
- 3 p.m. at Denver Union Station – Family Reunion Band
- 6 p.m. at Dairy Block – The Reals
- 8 p.m. at Dairy Block – Danny Fantastic
- Monday, July 12th
- Noon at Denver Union Station – The Radio
- 3 p.m. at Denver Union Station – Soul School
- 4 p.m. at Dairy Block – LVDY
- 8 p.m. at Dairy Block – Dzirae Gold
- Tuesday, July 13th
- 3 p.m. at Denver Union Station – Paizley Park
- 8 p.m. at Dairy Block – The Reals
The Dairy Block All-Star Brand Discovery Marketplace will be held in the Alley on Monday, July 12th and Tuesday, July 13th from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Curated by American Field, the market will featured baseball-inspired shopping and refreshments. Participating vendors will include:
- Pillbox Bat Co. – authentic hand-split and hand-painted wooden baseball bats
- B Fresh – Colorado-based stylish visor shades, fanny packs & collegiate gear
- Danner Boots – superior hiking, hunting, work & military boots made in Portland
- Breckenridge Brewery craft beers
- Cocktails & refreshments from Maker’s Mark, Patrón Tequila and Jim Beam Highball Seltzer
- Waterloo Sparkling Water
- William Hill Sportsbook – premier sportsbook app
Family-friendly activations planned for LoDo Rocks the Block include:
- FREE face painter & balloon twister at Dairy Block – 2:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. on Monday & Tuesday
- Free Dairy Block photo booth with living wall baseball diamond backdrop – 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. on Monday & Tuesday
- Outdoor games on the Denver Union Station Plaza, including Cornhole and giant Jenga
Denver Union Station will be serving up a wide variety of baseball favorites on the Plaza, including:
- All-Star Hot Dogs for $6, movie theater popcorn for $5 and gyro tacos for $8
- Milkbox Ice Creamery: Ice cream cones and ice cream sandwiches
- Pigtrain Coffee Co. – Cold brew & cold brew lemonade
- Terminal Bar Patio – Frozen drinks, including Jack & Coke and Lynchburg Lemonade Slushies
Dairy Block will also be offering All-Star Week food and drink specials, including:
- Kachina Cantina: A bucket of five Budweiser beers for $20, $6 Margavesas and a Breckenridge Mountain Beach Beer & a shot of Don Julio Blanco for $9
- Kachina Airstream: $5 Dulce Vida Margarita specials & $7 Jim Beam Highball Seltzers
- Poka Lola Social Club: In partnership with Evan Williams Bourbon – $10 Old Fashioned, Manhattan and Hibiscus Highball cocktails $9 Montucky & a shot of Evan Williams
- BRUTØ and BOH will be serving a special dinner at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 11th and offering the Robata grill in the Alley on Tuesday, July 13th from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- Blanchard Family Wines is hosting All-Star Flights & Bites, featuring home-run appetizers & delicious wines on Tuesday, July 12th from 1 p.m. – 8 p.m. and Tuesday, July 13th from 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Options include a Lobster Roll with chives, preserved lemon aioli on a toasted split bun paired with Sauvage Spectrum Sparklet Sparkling Wine and Smoked Ribs with house pickles & fried onions paired with Blanchard Cabernet Sauvignon
For more information on all events and food & drink specials planned at Denver Union Station & Dairy Block, please visit www.lodorockstheblock.com.