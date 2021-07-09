Lodo Rocks the Block to celebrate MLB All-Star Game

Denver Union Station and Dairy Block – are partnering to host LoDo Rocks the Block, a series of FREE concerts by top local musicians, a baseball-inspired market, family-friendly activations, ballpark-inspired food & drink specials and more on July 11th – 13th in celebration of the MLB All-Star Game coming to the Mile High City.

The FREE concert schedule for LoDo Rocks the Block includes:

  • Sunday, July 11th
    • Noon at Denver Union Station – Nacho Men
    • 3 p.m. at Denver Union Station – Family Reunion Band
    • 6 p.m. at Dairy Block – The Reals
    • 8 p.m. at Dairy Block – Danny Fantastic
  • Monday, July 12th
    • Noon at Denver Union Station – The Radio
    • 3 p.m. at Denver Union Station – Soul School
    • 4 p.m. at Dairy Block – LVDY
    • 8 p.m. at Dairy Block – Dzirae Gold
  • Tuesday, July 13th
    • 3 p.m. at Denver Union Station – Paizley Park
    • 8 p.m. at Dairy Block – The Reals

The Dairy Block All-Star Brand Discovery Marketplace will be held in the Alley on Monday, July 12th and Tuesday, July 13th from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Curated by American Field, the market will featured baseball-inspired shopping and refreshments. Participating vendors will include: 

  • Pillbox Bat Co. – authentic hand-split and hand-painted wooden baseball bats
  • B Fresh – Colorado-based stylish visor shades, fanny packs & collegiate gear
  • Danner Boots – superior hiking, hunting, work & military boots made in Portland
  • Breckenridge Brewery craft beers
  • Cocktails & refreshments from Maker’s Mark, Patrón Tequila and Jim Beam Highball Seltzer
  • Waterloo Sparkling Water
  • William Hill Sportsbook – premier sportsbook app

Family-friendly activations planned for LoDo Rocks the Block include:

  • FREE face painter & balloon twister at Dairy Block – 2:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. on Monday & Tuesday
  • Free Dairy Block photo booth with living wall baseball diamond backdrop – 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. on Monday & Tuesday
  • Outdoor games on the Denver Union Station Plaza, including Cornhole and giant Jenga

Denver Union Station will be serving up a wide variety of baseball favorites on the Plaza, including:

  • All-Star Hot Dogs for $6, movie theater popcorn for $5 and gyro tacos for $8
  • Milkbox Ice Creamery: Ice cream cones and ice cream sandwiches
  • Pigtrain Coffee Co. – Cold brew & cold brew lemonade
  • Terminal Bar Patio – Frozen drinks, including Jack & Coke and Lynchburg Lemonade Slushies

Dairy Block will also be offering All-Star Week food and drink specials, including:

  • Kachina Cantina: A bucket of five Budweiser beers for $20, $6 Margavesas and a Breckenridge Mountain Beach Beer & a shot of Don Julio Blanco for $9
  • Kachina Airstream: $5 Dulce Vida Margarita specials & $7 Jim Beam Highball Seltzers
  • Poka Lola Social Club: In partnership with Evan Williams Bourbon – $10 Old Fashioned, Manhattan and Hibiscus Highball cocktails $9 Montucky & a shot of Evan Williams
  • BRUTØ and BOH will be serving a special dinner at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 11th and offering the Robata grill in the Alley on Tuesday, July 13th from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Blanchard Family Wines is hosting All-Star Flights & Bites, featuring home-run appetizers & delicious wines on Tuesday, July 12th from 1 p.m. – 8 p.m. and Tuesday, July 13th from 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
    • Options include a Lobster Roll with chives, preserved lemon aioli on a toasted split bun paired with Sauvage Spectrum Sparklet Sparkling Wine and Smoked Ribs with house pickles & fried onions paired with Blanchard Cabernet Sauvignon

For more information on all events and food & drink specials planned at Denver Union Station & Dairy Block, please visit www.lodorockstheblock.com.

