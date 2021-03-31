LoDo businesses, new McGregor Square expect baseball opening-day business surge

DENVER (KDVR) — Rockies opening day is Thursday. Despite pandemic restrictions, Lower Downtown business owners said they are expecting increased business.

In Denver, thousands consider the start of baseball season a holiday. There’s plenty of anticipation of having a good time following last year’s cancellation.

Sports Column on Blake Street is at about 50% capacity.

“It’s inching back to normalcy,” said Sports Column general manager Kyle Hesseltine.

Hesseltine is thankful for increased business over St Patrick’s Day, during March Madness and, now, for Thursday. Opening day is generally his busiest day of the year.

“Busy from open to close tomorrow,” he said.

At haYTer’s Bar and Grill, the doorman expects to be “tremendously busy” even with fewer people allowed inside. He anticipates roughly two-hour waits.

The new McGregor Square is preparing some outdoor rollaway bars and a big screen for fans to watch the game. Despite some ongoing construction at the complex, officials said there’s enough ready to host fans on Thursday.

“It’s a big day for us,” said Edward, assistant general manager of food and beverage at The Rally Hotel. “It’s kind of like our opening day for McGregor Square.”

The square includes a flashback to 1950s Americana at The Original restaurant. The restaurant, a bar and The Rally Hotel are the first to open at the square.

The Original is expecting high demand at 50% capacity. Reservations are required Thursday from noon to 10 p.m.