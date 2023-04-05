If you’re looking for a fun place to go before the first pitch, you may want to stop on over to the Cherry Cricket Ballpark. The location is ideal since it’s located right across the street from Coors Field.

Cherry Cricket Ballpark is staffed and ready to go not just for the Rockies home opener, but for the entire season. Last year was the first season that fans were invited back into the stadium at full capacity, which meant more traffic through Cricket. They anticipate continuing to rise this season.

The Cherry Cricket Ballpark is ready to celebrate Rockies Opening Day and they will be offering their famous burgers and shakes along with grab-and-go ballpark pretzels and queso.