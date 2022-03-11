DENVER (KDVR) — With the St. Patrick’s Day Parade canceled last year, businesses in lower downtown Denver are eagerly awaiting this weekend.

Over at Scruffy Murphy’s Irish Pub, the staff has been busy stocking the bar and hanging green balloons and streamers.

“We kind of consider St. Patrick’s Day, the first of the year. Kind of kicks off summer,” general manager Seamus Murray said.

Murray said two years of bar restrictions and mask mandates have made for a rough ride.

“You adapt. If you don’t adapt, you die,” said Murray.

Denver Police say they will also be out, on both foot and horseback.

“As far as for the parade, we will have multiple officers,” spokesperson Kurt Barnes said.

Barnes strongly encourages all parade-goers to use rideshare and to avoid drinking and driving.

This year’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade is sponsored by FOX31.