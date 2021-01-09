Locating people in Capitol siege should be a ‘slam dunk,’ says cyber security expert

DENVER (KDVR) — Federal investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying the individuals who brought violence and destruction to the U.S. Capitol this week.

The FBI posted photos Friday of the dozens of people they’re still looking for in connection to the siege.

A local cyber security expert says the volume of images from that day should make it easy to locate them.

“They posted images to social media on their own personal accounts. Even the ones that didn’t do that streamed the videos,” said Mitch Tanenbaum, chief information security officer for CyberCecurity.

Some of the most stand-out moments were captured clearly inside the Capitol. A man seen putting his feet up on a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office was arrested in Arkansas Friday after turning himself in.

Tanenbaum says most of the people involved in the riot didn’t make an effort to conceal their identities. He says information deleted from their social media accounts will still be traceable by federal investigators.

“This is going to be a real slam-dunk compared to most crimes,” said Tanenbaum.

Bob Pence, former FBI Special Agent In Charge in Denver, says the people they’re searching for are not ‘typical fugitives’ who would be on the run. He says once they’re identified — it won’t take long for the FBI to find them.

“In this particular situation I think a lot of people will surrender. A lot of people will willingly provide the information that will identify the troublemakers and those who committed the violence,” said Pence.