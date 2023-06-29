CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — The parents of a 21-year-old employee at Edge Ziplines and Adventures say they’re proud their son helped protect a child on a zipline during a mid-air collision.

Jen and her husband, Patrick, who both live in Boston, said they received the call Sunday that their son was being taken to the hospital after a collision while up on a zipline at work.

Jen explained that her son, who has worked at the zipline location for around a month, went up to rescue a child stuck on one of the lines.

“The headwind was kind of strong, which slowed the kid down coming in,” Jen said. “So JP went to rescue him.”

JP Schiller, a zipliner guide, was injured Sunday during a mid-air collision. (Credit: Jen Schiller)

Jen said from there, she understands there was a miscommunication.

“Someone else came down the line. In the process, JP saw that person coming down the line and he grabbed the kid and turned around and took the full impact of the person coming down,” she said.

JP’s parents said they don’t know how fast the person coming down the zipline was going, but they said in the moment, their son reacted quickly.

“JP went unconscious on the line, dangling,” Jen said. “He passed out again.”

How to help this zipline guide recover from injury

According to his mother, JP relayed that he remembered being on the platform of the zipline, then he was at the hospital.

“I think he probably knew he could take the impact better than the child. It’s just the better scenario,” father Patrick Schiller said.

Right now, JP’s mother said he’s suffering from a concussion from the collision. But the parents are proud of their son for protecting the child.

“He’s still going to the doctor to figure out of anything else is going on,” Jen said.

JP’s parents have started a GoFundMe to help their son while he works to heal from this incident. If you’d like to help, you can do so here.

“We can’t say enough of how proud we are of him for protecting the child and putting his life in jeopardy while doing so. He amazes me more each day. I always knew he was amazing, and I’m happy that Colorado gets to know my amazing son too,” Jen posted to the GoFundMe.

FOX31 and Channel 2 reached out to the zipline park to see if there is any update on what caused the collision but reached them right at closing, so hopefully an update will be available soon.

“That person was coming down the line pretty fast, and that’s why JP wanted to make sure to get that kid out of the way,” Patrick said.