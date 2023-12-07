DENVER (KDVR) — While a recent survey found that Denver is one of the most desirable places in the country for workers to live, it is also among the most expensive cities in the U.S.

According to Zillow’s November rental market report, renters in Denver need to make a household income of about $81,000 to comfortably afford typical rent. And yet, it may be cheaper to rent in Denver than in some metro suburbs.

Currently, a typical rental in Denver costs about $2,023 per month, up 3.3% from last year, according to the report.

Though rent prices went slightly down (0.2%) on a national level in November, it is still up 29.4% since the pandemic began.

But it could increase again soon. Data shows it is cheaper to rent in the fall and winter months, and units tend to have more value in the spring and summer.

Plus, the rental vacancy rate in Denver sits at 6.3% as of September, which was right in line with the national rental vacancy rate of 6.4%. However, that’s down from the pre-pandemic average vacancy rate for this time of year, which was 7.1%.

The lower vacancy rates, according to Zillow, are also bad news for renters pinching pennies. It means that rent demand will continue to press upward in the coming months, thus increasing rent prices, according to the report.

A similar trend applies to the buyer’s market. The median home sale price in Denver is nearly $580,000, according to an October Redfin analysis, which means buyers need an annual income of at least $158,187 to afford a home. That’s a 17.3% increase compared to the same time last year.

However, renting might still be the best option for many, as the area’s median income was $86,870 as of October.