BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be speaking to CU Boulder in a virtual address on Zoom Monday.

Zelenskyy will discuss his vision for higher education in Ukraine’s future, focusing specifically on scientific discovery and technological advancement. The address will be followed by a Q&A for CU Boulder students, faculty and staff.

The virtual address will begin at 9 a.m. Monday. Watch Live on FOX31 NOW.