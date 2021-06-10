Zaiser Motors’ develop EV motorbike aimed at changing the game

DENVER (KDVR) — “EV” is the new rage for cars and now there is a man in the metroplex that aims to take the lead in the electric motorcycle market with a similar approach.

Anthony Cross and Chris Shipman were shopping for a new EV motorcycle and discovered that the market was incapable of meeting their needs. This is when they decided to launch Zaiser Motors to build a model that they were looking for.

The sleek look is designed to trigger nostalgia all while at the same time adding some forward-thinking features such as the fast-charging and interchangeable battery unit that holds a range of 300 miles.

Zaiser’s “Electrocycle” also has “true traction control” which keeps the bike hugging the road, unlike any other EV motorcycles currently in existence.

With a heavy emphasis on the lack of internal combustion, the model is designed to help those younger potential motorcyclists feel more comfortable entering the fray of the motorcycle world without hesitancy.

The company is raising funds to make the first prototype using “wefunder,” a crowdfunding app, and those who invest receive some sought after equity in the company.

Cross and Shipman expect to launch their company in late 2021 or early 2022.